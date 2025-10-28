House Oversight Cmte. releases Biden autopen report

U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature and an autopen are seen along the “The Presidential Walk of Fame” on the wall of the colonnade outside of the Oval Office at the White House on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2:50 PM – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

House Oversight Republicans released a report on Tuesday which details their investigation’s findings and appear to confirm long-held suspicions about former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline during his term, as well as allegations that his aides exercised presidential authority without his direct involvement or awareness.

The 93-page report, titled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House,” led by Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), draws on over 47 hours of depositions from 14 former Biden administration officials.

It accuses Biden’s inner circle — including top advisors and his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor — of coordinating a cover-up through scripted messaging, restricted access, and misuse of the autopen to authorize executive actions like orders and pardons.

“Faced with the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden, White House aides — at the direction of the inner circle — hid the truth about the former president’s condition and fitness for office,” the report said.

The probe documents state that Biden staffers occasionally used an autopen to sign executive actions without the president’s direct authorization, arguing that this could provide grounds to challenge the validity of those executive actions and pardons issued during his administration.

“In the absence of sufficient contemporaneous documentation indicating that cognitively deteriorating President Biden himself made a given executive decision, such decisions do not carry the force of law and should be considered void,” the committee’s report stated. “The Department of Justice should immediately conduct a review of all executive actions taken by President Biden between January 20, 2021, and January 19, 2025. Given the patterns and findings detailed herein, this review should focus particularly on all acts of clemency. However, it should also include all other types of executive actions,” the report continued.

In their investigation, the GOP majority committee called on 14 witnesses during the duration of three months accumulating up to 47 hours worth of testimony.

Some of the 14 former Biden administration officials and aides include:

Dr. Kevin O’Connor – President Biden’s personal physician. During his deposition he invoked the Fifth Amendment.

Anthony Bernal – Former Chief of Staff to First Lady Jill Biden. During his deposition he invoked the Fifth Amendment.

Annie Tomasini – Former Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations. During her deposition she invoked the Fifth Amendment.

Ashley Williams – Former Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations.

Ian Sams – Former Spokesman for the Biden White House Counsel’s Office.

Jeff Zients – Former White House Chief of Staff.

Ron Klain – Former White House Chief of Staff.

Neera Tanden – Former Senior Advisor to President Biden.

Karine Jean-Pierre – Former White House Press Secretary.

“Not one of the Committee’s 14 witnesses was willing to admit that they ever had a concern about President Biden being in cognitive decline. In fact, numerous witnesses could not recall having a single conversation about President Biden’s cognitive health with anyone inside or outside of the White House,” the report stated.

Republicans have now referred the former president’s physician, Dr. O’Connor, to the D.C. Health Board of Medicine for investigation into his “reckless” and “grossly misleading medical assessments.”

“His refusal to answer questions about the execution of his duties as physician to the president — combined with testimony indicating that Dr. O’Connor may have succumbed to political pressure from the inner circle, influencing his medical decisions and aiding in the cover-up — legitimizes the public’s concerns that Dr. O’Connor was not forthright in carrying out his ultimate duties to the country,” the report said. “The Committee recommends that the District of Columbia Board of Medicine review the actions taken by Dr. O’Connor while serving as the White House physician to President Biden for any potential wrongdoing in the medical care of the former president –– including whether Dr. O’Connor produced false or misleading medical reports to the American people.”

