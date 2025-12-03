House Judiciary Committee subpoenas fmr. special counsel Jack Smith for investigations into Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment, including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump, on August 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

5:09 PM – Wednesday, December 3, 2025

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former special counsel Jack Smith for a closed-door probe into his investigations of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Smith demanding that he provides documents relevant to his two criminal prosecutions of Trump by December 12th. Additionally, Jordan wrote that Smith must attend a closed-door deposition with the panel on December 17th.

“The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing to conduct oversight of the operations of the Office of Special Counsel you led—specifically, your team’s prosecutions of President Donald J. Trump and his co-defendants. Due to your service as Special Counsel, the Committee believes that you possess information that is vital to its oversight of this matter,” Jordan wrote on the subpoena.

Smith led two criminal prosecutions of the president, which, if Trump were found guilty, could’ve resulted in a life sentence.

In 2023, he indicted Trump in Florida over his handling of classified documents found during a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. Smith also led the election interference case in Washington, D.C., alleging that Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Both of those prosecutions have since been dropped.

In October, Smith requested to testify publicly due to the “many mischaracterizations” of his investigations into Trump.

Following the Wednesday announcement, Smith’s lawyer, Peter Koski, made a statement expressing that while his client is looking forward to meeting with the committee, he is disappointed that he could not appear before the panel in a public setting.

“Nearly six weeks ago Jack offered to voluntarily appear before the House Judiciary committee in an open hearing to answer any questions lawmakers have about his investigation into President Trump’s alleged efforts to unlawfully overturn the election results and retention of classified documents,” Koski said. “We are disappointed that offer was rejected, and that the American people will be denied the opportunity to hear directly from Jack on these topics.”

Smith was officially resigned from the Department of Justice in January, 2025 — just days before Trump was sworn in for his second term in office.

