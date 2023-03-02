House Ethics panel launches investigation into George Santos

Newly elected Republican Representative from New York George Santos looks on as the US House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

12:39 PM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023

The House Ethics Committee has announced that they have opened an investigation into George Santos. The freshman New York representative has faced numerous calls to resign after admitting to lying and embellishing parts of his resume during his election campaign.

On Thursday in a news release, the Ethics Committee said that it was voted on earlier this week to decide opening a probe into the Republican. The committee will look in to whether or not Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign.”

Additionally, they will determine if the representative “failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Santos quickly responded to the announcement on Twitter. He has stated that he is “fully cooperating” with the investigation.