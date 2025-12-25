Hope Walz praises illegal immigrants while attacking ICE in Christmas message

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with his daughter Hope Walz at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12:57 PM – Thursday, December 25, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope Walz, has attacked ICE in a Christmas message to her illegal immigrant neighbors.

On Christmas Eve, Hope wished Merry Christmas to everyone she claims the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has “terrorized.”

“I just wanted to say Merry Christmas to all. Today I’m holding our neighbors that ICE has been terrorizing near and dear to my heart and sending them all the love and light as well as all the unhoused folks — just anybody that may be struggling right now I’m holding very close to me and I hope you can all do so as well,” the 24-year-old said in the Christmas Eve clip posted for her more than 555,000 followers to see on TikTok. “This year has been a tough one for all of us but I am so proud of all the work I have done in this awesome community and everything you guys do every day,” she lamented at the end of the video.

Her clip sparked backlash, with critics pointing out her ignorance of American victims killed by illegal aliens in the country.

Federal immigration authorities have conducted enforcement actions in Minneapolis, focusing on hundreds of undocumented individuals in the city’s Somali community, home to an estimated 80,000 residents.

Under Governor Walz’s (D‑Minn.) watch, scammers within the Somali migrant community have carried out widespread fraud, costing Minnesota taxpayers an estimated $1 billion.

