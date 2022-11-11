Honoring those who served this Veterans Day

Army veteran Henry Ruszkowski touches the name of one of eight friends names etched on the wall at the Vietnam War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:46 PM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

Veterans Day honors servicemembers who sacrificed their lives so that Americans can live in freedom without the federal government intervening in the lives of its citizens.

On Friday, nearly 18 million veterans, approximately 7% of the United States adult population, will be honored for their service to the United States.

The origin of Veterans Day began in 1919, when then President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11th a federal holiday. He called it Armistice Day. It was a celebration in honor of coming to the end of World War II.

Wilson’s words emphasize the need for all Americans to be appreciative of veterans.

“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory,” Wilson said.

In 1954, Congress changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day after President Eisenhower declared it as a federal holiday.

Many elected officials and polarizing United States political figures shared their gratitude online.

Because of the Biden woke agenda, current recruiting is at a record low since the Vietnam War. In 2022, only one out of 11 Americans are interested in serving.