Homan Warns AOC Against Aiding Illegal Immigrants In Evading ICE Following Her Taunting: ‘The Tables Have Turned’

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside the White House on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:41 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan warned Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez against educating illegals on how to evade law enforcement after Ocasio-Cortez taunted the “border czar.”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) taunted Homan during a town hall event last Friday, after Homan threatened to refer her to the Department of Justice, claiming that she was aiding illegal immigrants on how to avoid deportation.

“Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to DOJ because I’m using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that I say: Come for me, do I look like I care?” she stated, adding that there is “nothing illegal” about what she’s doing, “and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me.”

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, stating: “I don’t even want to call them deportations. They are sanctioned kidnappings in many circumstances,” she stated. “They do not have carte blanche to enter. If they do want to knock on your door, or knock on anyone’s door – including your workplace – you can tell them, ‘Show me a warrant. Show me a judicial warrant.’ And if they don’t show you a warrant, you can say they can come back with a warrant. You have the right to turn them away.”

Homan fired back at Ocasio-Cortez, warning her that she may be committing a federal crime.

“I take pleasure [that] I can live in her mind rent-free every day, but we all know exactly what she’s doing,” Homan stated in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

“She’s educating the worst of the worst [on] how do we evade law enforcement. But the tables have now turned. She’s educating people how to get prosecuted, because you have a final order,” he continued. “It is illegal to not comply with that order.”

“It’s a crime to take steps to… not comply with ICE removal orders or not comply with ICE actions taken in custody. You can’t hinder your own removal that was ordered by the federal judge. I would like AOC to read Title 8, United States Code 1253 because it’s starting tomorrow.”

Homan went on to state that the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is going to “triple” the amount of agents in sanctuary cities.

“We’re going [to] flood the zones with officers. If we can’t arrest them in the jail, we’ll arrest them in the community. If we cannot arrest them in the community, we will arrest them on their work site,” he added. “We’re taking these public safety threats off the streets with your help or without your help.”

