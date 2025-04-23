Homan Vows To Deport Illegal Alien Set To Be Released Early Who Murdered 2 Americans In Drunken Vehicular Manslaughter

(L-Top) Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, 43. (Photo via: ICE) (L-Bottom) Anya Varfolomeeva and Nicholay Osokin. (Photo via: ICE) / (R) US Border Czar Tom Homan talks to the press (Photo by ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:32 PM – Wednesday April 23, 2025

California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has announced the early release—six years ahead of schedule—of an illegal alien convicted of killing two young Americans in a drunk driving incident that led to charges of vehicular manslaughter.

The decision has prompted sharp criticism and a call to action from border czar Tom Homan.

“It’s disgusting. You have two young, unbelievable future, productive American citizens killed for nothing and that illegal immigrant who already has been deported twice is going to be released again? For what? If even he is deported, he will come back,” Anatoly Varfolomeeva, the father of Anya (Anna) Varfolomeeva, one of the victims, declared.

19-year-old Varfolomeeva was burned alive during the sudden car accident in Orange County, California, in 2021 — along with her boyfriend, Nicholay Osokin.

At the time, 43-year-old Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, an illegal alien from Mexico, was extremely drunk and recklessly driving at nearly 100 miles per hour when the fatal incident occurred on the 405 freeway.

Ortega-Anguiano was convicted on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, receiving a 10-year prison sentence in 2022.

Despite the 10-year sentence, California officials have announced his imminent release on parole, meaning that he will have served just around 1/3 of his sentence.

Meanwhile, the news soon made its way to Homan, who has now vowed to wait for his release — while directing ICE agents to capture him outside of the correctional facility.

“I will work with Secretary Noem on this case, and I guarantee you, if they don’t honor the detainer, we’ll have ICE agents outside that facility to take custody of this individual and deport him,” Homan stated on Wednesday. “He’s been deported several times, which means he’s a felon,” Homan continued. “Re-entry to the country, deported. Deportation is a felony. We will prosecute him, and we will deport him.”

ICE announced that Ortego-Anguiano has multiple prior convictions, including for burglary in 2005, vehicle theft in 2007, and battery with kidnapping in 2014.

“Everybody asks why I get so emotional on network TV, why I get emotional when I testify,” Homan stated. “I’ve met hundreds of angel moms and dads and hear every story. I’ll never forget any of those stories. It’s just a tragedy.”

