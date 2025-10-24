Homan: Trump admin. on track to deport 600K illegal aliens this year, in addition to 1.6M who already self-deported

U.S. President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan speaks to members of the press at the White House ground on September 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:04 PM – Friday, October 24, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan says the administration is on track to deport approximately 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of the year, in addition to the 1.6 million who have already voluntarily left the United States — bringing the total number of removals and voluntary departures to over 2 million since President Trump resumed office.

Speaking at Axios’ Future of Defense Summit on Wednesday, Homan made the announcement, highlighting the Trump administration’s proactive approach to immigration enforcement.

“If you’re in the United States illegally, you’re not off the table,” Homan stated. “If we find you, we’re going to arrest you.”

Speaking with an Axios reporter, Homan explained that 70% of the illegal aliens detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were classified as criminal aliens, while the remaining 30% were identified as national security threats without a criminal history.

Regarding those without a criminal history, Homan also indicated in an interview last month that they are generally a lower priority for enforcement unless they are aiding and abetting other illegals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin has gleefully stated that the DHS, who works closely with ICE, has been “jump-started” by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s guidance after being previously “vilified and barred from doing its job for the last four years.”

McLaughlin also emphasized that the joint federal cooperation has led to “historic progress [in carrying out] President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country.”

“Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequences. Migrants are now even turning back before they reach our borders,” she added.

Despite the progress of the mass deportation campaign, the Trump administration has faced persistent legal challenges, with liberal judges repeatedly attempting to block the construction of temporary migrant detention facilities — a critical component for housing illegal aliens prior to deportation.

To overcome these obstacles and expand capacity, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now enlisted the Navy’s assistance in building detention centers nationwide.

According to a CNN report, the DHS has allocated $10 billion to the Navy to accelerate these construction efforts. The joint effort is led by the U.S. Department of War and DHS and it utilizes the Navy’s Supply Systems Command to contract companies for construction and maintenance.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!