Homan slams anti-ICE protesters: ‘You want some? Come get some’

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Sunday, July 13, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan slammed a heckler during a Saturday night speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit after the protester launched an anti-ICE tirade.

Homan’s Saturday night speech was interrupted as a heckler in the audience shouted: “Are you an MS-13 member?” The individual’s comment was in reference to the MS-13 gang, which has been labeled a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

The protester was also holding a depiction of a wanted poster featuring Homan’s photo, prompting boos from the conservative crowd.

In response, Homan expressed his disgust for the lack of respect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents receive for simply doing their job and keeping the American people safe.

“I’m tired of it for the men and women of ICE. I deserve your respect,” Homan stated. “You want some? Come get some.”

“They’re the finest 1% this country has. And Tom Homan isn’t going anywhere. Tom Homan isn’t shutting up,” he continued.

As the individual was being escorted out of the venue, Homan added: “That’s OK, no, no, no – I’ve got a question for you: Why don’t you come up here and hand me that picture? Bring it, bring it!”

Chants of “USA! USA!” rang out among the crowd as Homan blasted the protester.

“They’ve got morons like this all over the country,” Homan stated. “This guy wouldn’t know what it’s like to serve this nation. This guy ain’t got the balls to be an ICE officer. He hasn’t got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent.”

“This guy lives in his mother’s basement. The only thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring. Get out of here, you loser.”

Homan’s speech followed after last month’s Los Angeles riots in response to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

The border czar concluded his speech by praising Trump’s priority of securing the border and tackling illegal immigration.

“Under his leadership, we got the most secure border in the history of the nation, and we did that in seven weeks. President Trump did in seven weeks what Joe Biden couldn’t or wouldn’t do in four years,” Homan added.

