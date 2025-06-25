Homan reveals he’s been living away from his wife due to multiple ‘death threats’

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside the White House on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:26 PM – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan stated on Wednesday that he has been living away from his wife following numerous death threats relating to his work on mass deportation.

Homan spoke about the difficulty of having to live away from his wife due to security concerns during an interview with the New York Post‘s Miranda Devine.

“My wife’s living separately from me right now, mainly because I worked for many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me,” Homan stated. “She’s someplace else. I see her as much as I can, but the death threats against me and my family are outrageous.” Advertisement

“I spent a lot of time with my boys growing up, but as I got more and more – climbed the ladder of what I’ve done with ICE director and now back – I don’t see my family very much,” he continued.

At one point in the interview, Homan recounted the moment he received the phone call from President Donald Trump to return to working with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after previously serving in the first Trump administration.

“I was the first person he called, bringing back, which again, was a proud moment. But I was actually out to dinner with my wife, and then my phone rang, and I looked down, and it says, ‘POTUS.’ And my wife says, ‘He’s asking [you} to come back isn’t he?’”

“So I walked outside and the first thing he said to me was, ‘You’ve been b****ing about it for four years. Well, come back and fix it.’ So how do you say no?” Homan added.

Meanwhile, recent data coming out of the southern border showcases record low numbers as the Trump administration has emphasized securing the U.S. border following the relaxed border policies of the previous administration.

There were 5,414 apprehensions at the border between June 1st and June 22nd, along with 986 “gotaways,” which represents the lowest numbers ever recorded.

