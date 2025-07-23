Homan responds after Hunter Biden’s anti-ICE rant: ‘I don’t care what the former first drug addict thinks’

(Background) Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (R) White House border czar Tom Homan. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:23 PM – Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan has issued a forthright response following a recent interview in which Hunter Biden, the former first son, launched into a tirade effectively denouncing the Trump administration’s large-scale deportation efforts.

Hunter recently appeared in a long-form interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan. The Biden son denounced President Donald Trump’s policy of deporting illegal aliens — while noting a number of reasons that he believes the administration should allow illegals to stay.

“All these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration.’ [Well] F*** you!” Biden said in the interview. “How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f***ing table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f***ing garden?” Advertisement

After the discussion was released online, leftist political commentators didn’t come to Hunter’s defense. They argued that Hunter’s reasoning appeared overtly racist — as it suggests that he feels illegal aliens should remain in the country in order to work as a sort of servant class for American citizens who can financially afford help.

Nonetheless, throughout the interview, the younger Biden continued to refer to President Trump as a “dictator thug,” while comparing the GOP administration to Nazis.

“There is a minority group that those in power, that came into power through democratically elected means, are going to target this minority group because they’re stealing all the jobs,” he continued. “And what we’re going to do is, we’re going to send ‘masked men’ to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country,” he continued. “What am I describing right then? Am I describing Germany? Or am I just describing the United States right now?”

Soon after, Homan responded to Biden’s rant during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News with host Laura Ingraham.

“I don’t really care what the former first drug addict thinks,” Homan stated. “I just thank God every morning I wake up we got President Trump in the Oval Office. And because of President Trump, in seven weeks, we got the most secure border in this nation’s history.” “And now we’re arresting public safety threats and national security threats every day across this country,” he continued. “We’ve already arrested three times the number of criminals that Biden did in the same timeframe.”

In 2021, Hunter famously revealed to the “CBS Sunday Morning” program that he would smoke “anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine,” which included “more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!