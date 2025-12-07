Homan proclaims the Trump admin. has rescued over 62,000 migrant children from sex trafficking and forced labor

A US Customs and Border Protection officer gives food to an immigrant child waiting to be processed at a US Border Patrol transit center after crossing the border from Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas on December 22, 2023. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:07 PM – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Over 62,000 migrant children smuggled into the United States without a parent under the Biden administration have been rescued from sex trafficking and forced labor, according to border czar Tom Homan.

In a Sunday “Fox & Friends” interview, Homan proclaimed that “over half a million children were smuggled into this country under Joe Biden.”

“They lost track of 300,000. President Trump committed on day one that we will do everything we can to find every one of these children,” he continued. “We know many of them are in sex trafficking. Many are in forced labor. Many are being abused.

“I can’t discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about. President Trump again proved why he’s the greatest president in my lifetime. Over 62,000 children rescued,” Homan added.

Homan’s comments follow a nationwide initiative launched by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), which is aimed at “protecting the 450,000 unaccompanied children (UAC) illegally smuggled over the border and placed with unvetted sponsors under the Biden administration,” according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release issued last month.

The initiative, known as the UAC Safety Verification Initiative, partners federal immigration agents with local law enforcement to conduct welfare checks on migrant children “to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited.”

The release also detailed the criminal charges and convictions against several unvetted alien sponsors, which included rape, enticement of a child under 16 and possession of child sexual abuse material, attempted aggravated homicide, and attempted murder, among others.

“[DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem is leading efforts to rescue and stop the exploitation of the 450,000 unaccompanied children the Biden administration lost or placed with unvetted sponsors. Many of the children who came across the border unaccompanied were allowed to be placed with sponsors who were smugglers and sex traffickers. The Trump administration has located more than 24,400 of these children in-person, in the United States, through visits and door knocks,” stated DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“We’ve jump-started our efforts to rescue children who were victims of sex and labor trafficking by working with our state and local law enforcement partners to locate these children. President Trump and Secretary Noem are laser-focused on protecting children and will continue to work with federal, state, and local law enforcement to reunite children with their families,” she added.

The UAC Safety Verification Initiative started in Florida on November 10th and is now set to roll out across the country.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!