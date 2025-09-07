Homan: Expect imminent immigration enforcement operations ‘In most sanctuary cities across the country’

An aerial view shows smoke from Canadian wildfires dimming the city’s skyline on June 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:10 PM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan announced that numerous sanctuary cities, including Chicago, should expect immigration enforcement operations this week as the Trump administration continues to ramp up its mass deportation campaign.

Homan appeared on a Sunday episode of CNN’s “State of the Union,” where he was asked whether Chicago should expect imminent immigration enforcement operations.

“Absolutely,” Homan responded. “You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country. President Trump has prioritized sanctuary cities because sanctuary cities knowingly release illegal alien public safety threats to the streets every day. That’s where the problem is.” Advertisement

“We don’t have that problem in Florida, where every sheriff and chief works for us, right, or Texas, so we’ve got to send additional resources to the problem areas, which are sanctuary cities,” he continued.

Homan went on to criticize Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) for pushing back against the federal deportation campaign in Chicago, claiming that state officials have yet to be notified regarding any federal operations.

“Governor Pritzker has been notified from day one,” Homan stated in response. “I went there and started an operation right after the inauguration.”

“ICE agents have been flooding the zone in Chicago for a while now, so he’s aware of what’s going on. I mean, he knows we’ve been there. We were there last week. We were there the week before,” he continued.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Homan about the potential for the Illinois National Guard being deployed to Chicago, which Homan did not rule out.

“They’re a force multiplier,” Homan stated. “They’re on the table. I mean, they have been used by every administration since I have been working for the government starting in 1984. Every administration has used the Guard and the military on the border. And they have been very beneficial.”

Additionally, Homan was asked about President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on Saturday, which depicted him as Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore from the 1979 Vietnam War film “Apocalypse Now.”

Along with the image, the post featured text that read, “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of War,” in reference to the president’s recent executive order rebranding the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Homan responded to Tapper’s questioning regarding Trump’s post, explaining that the administration is “at war with the criminal cartels and those who want to murder and rape American citizens.”

“You’re damn right,” Homan added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!