Hobbs accused of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

4:47 PM PT – Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Expert witness Jacqueline Breger has revealed new details on how Arizona Democrats are connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. The principal investigator for Harris/Thaler Law Corporation revealed alleged corruption.

While in front of the Senate Elections and Municipal Oversight & Elections Joint Committee last week, Breger brought forth a bombshell testimony. She claimed that election fraud has occurred in the Grand Canyon State since 2004.

“Since 2004, elections within Pima County and Maricopa County have been manipulated through infiltration of the county databases resulting from bribes paid to executives at election service providers including, but not limited to, principals of Runbeck Election Services,” Breger stated. “In addition to impacting local elections, bribes and infiltration were used to affect the outcome of the races during the November 3, 2020 election, including the outcome of the race for Maricopa County Recorder, and the outcome of the November 8, 2022 election (race for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General).”

The conversation highlighted many lawmakers. Some of the 40 names that were listed included Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.), Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D-Ariz.), Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Mesa Mayor John Giles (R-Ariz.) and Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma (R-Ariz.).

Hobbs, several Maricopa County Supervisors and 12 Maricopa County Superior Court judges were accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The Sinaloa drug cartel is described as the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organization in the Western Hemisphere. Drug lord Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known as ‘El Chapo,’ was a former leader within the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to Breger, the bribes took the form of money that had been laundered through a housing deed scam. Allegedly, the money was funneled from false house deeds in midwestern states. The money then went back to Arizona and into the pockets of politicians.

During an interview, John Harris Thaler, the namesake of Harris/Thaler Law Corporation, said that the cartels are using billions of dollars to buy elected officials to keep the border open, which helps their businesses keep going in the United States.

Arizona authorities targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel have recently completed an anticipated three-year long massive drug seizure which led to 150 people being charged. On February 23rd, authorities seized narcotics estimated to be worth around $13 million. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), that included 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine and large quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl powder.

The amount of fentanyl that was taken was enough to create more than 30 million potentially lethal doses. Cheri Oz, Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge, stated that investigators are focused on the Sinaloa Cartel.