Hillary Clinton secures a new position

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd as she walks on the stage during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight, is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Annytama Bhomik

UPDATED 6:01 PM PT – Friday, January 6, 2023

Hillary Rodham Clinton has bagged a new job at the Columbia University on Thursday.

University President Lee Bollinger announced that the former Secretary of State, who backed up for former President Barrack Obama from 2009 to 2013 will hold two appointments at the University. He will join as a Global Affairs Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects (CWP). It is assumed that Clinton will officially hold the position on February 1st.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger said.

Clinton will reportedly work alongside the SIPA Dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, and other senior faculty members on a “variety of major initiatives.”

According to press release from the University, the Democrat will focus on global policy and politics in efforts to “renew democracy and foster effective engagements in women and youth.”

Clinton had worked with Columbia in the past. In 2022, Columbia University conferred an Honorary Doctors of Law degree to Clinton.

Clinton has said that she is honored to be joining the prestigious university.