High Noon issues recall after vodka seltzers were mistakenly labeled as Celsius energy drinks

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:11 PM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

High Noon has issued a recall of its vodka seltzer due to a major labeling issue.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a release that the seltzer had been recalled after some cases were mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks, potentially resulting in someone accidentally drinking alcohol.

According to the FDA, cases of High Noon’s Beach Variety shipped from July 21st to 23rd contained cans of its vodka-based seltzer labeled as Celsius’ Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz flavor energy drinks.

In a statement to CNN, High Noon said that the mix up was a “labeling error from our can supplier.”

The company added that it’s working with the FDA, distributors and retailers to “ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers.”

The FDA also stated in their release that drinking the mislabeled Celsius “will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion.” However, they said that no “illnesses or adverse events” have been reported at this time.

According to the release, the states where the cases may have been shipped include Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Officials said consumers can find specific information, including lot codes and Universal Product Code (UPC) codes, on the FDA’s website and if affected, High Noon has an email address to contact for refunds.

