HHS Invests $500M To Develop ‘Universal’ Vaccines, Shying Away From mRNA

1:09 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that it is redirecting $500 million in funds meant for next-generation non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, developing “universal vaccines” that cover a range of viruses.

The science behind the project involves the usage of chemically inactivated whole viruses, which is how flu vaccines were originally produced, with the goal being a “universal” vaccine to treat multiple strains of a particular virus.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes for Health (NIH) today announced the development of the next-generation, universal vaccine platform, Generation Gold Standard, using a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated, whole-virus platform. This initiative represents a decisive shift toward transparency, effectiveness, and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines, including candidates BPL-1357 and BPL-24910. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses like H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV,” the announcement states. “Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” stated NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.”

Robert Malone, an American physician and biochemist, is credited for inventing mRNA and first conducting early experiments in the late 1980s involving mRNA and lipid nanoparticles, the foundational elements of mRNA vaccines. However, in recent years, he has become an extremely vocal critic of the very thing he helped develop. Malone has made several claims related to how the mRNA vaccines are both experimental and ineffective, that natural immunity is superior, and that vaccine-induced spike proteins are dangerous and cause serious side effects.

Mainstream liberal media outlets have repeatedly attempted to discredit Dr. Robert Malone’s expertise in mRNA vaccine technology, despite substantial evidence of his major foundational contributions to its development. In 2022, The New York Times notably downplayed his warnings and attempted to paint him as a liar and a fraud.

“In recent months, as the coronavirus pandemic has persisted, he [Malone] has taken up an entirely different role: spreading misinformation about the virus and vaccines on conservative programs,” a New York Times writer wrote on an article dated April 3rd, 2022.

Meanwhile, the new project “Generation Gold Standard” is expected to begin clinical trials next year, beginning with the creation of a universal influenza vaccine “with FDA approval targeted for 2029.”

The project also includes additional research on a “universal” flu vaccine co-developed by Dr. Matthew Memoli, the principal deputy director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger, who was named the acting director of the BIH’s infectious diseases institute, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An HHS official speaking with the Journal stated that the initiative is aimed at providing Americans with a “cost-effective, accountable alternative to the Biden administration’s wasteful Project NextGen, which spent $1.63 billion on COVID-19 vaccines and $1.19 billion on therapeutics, neglecting broader pandemic preparedness,” stated HHS spokesperson Vianca Rodriguez Feliciano.

“It isn’t a ‘eureka moment’ in terms of approaches,” stated Dr. Arnold Monto, the co-director of the Center for Respiratory Virus Research and Response at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. “It’s going back to the way certain vaccines were produced in the past.”

Reverting to previously used vaccines while cutting back on further research and development of the COVID-19 vaccines represents a positive shift in approach under Health and Human Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), after millions of Americans lost confidence in the health institutions mandating mRNA vaccines during the COVID pandemic.

“Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing,” Kennedy stated.

Kennedy has been consistently smeared by left-wing media outlets who claim he is “anti-vaccine” across the board, which he has consistently debunked at a previous Senate confirmation hearing and in a number of other public statements as well. The HHS secretary has reiterated that he is not “anti-vaccine or anti-industry,” but rather “pro-safety.”

Additionally, the National Library of Medicine, which is run by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has also since reported some alarming information in regard to myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. “We found the number of myocarditis reports in VAERS after COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 was 223 times higher than the average of all vaccines combined for the past 30 years. This represented a 2500% increase in the absolute number of reports in the first year of the campaign when comparing historical values prior to 2021. Demographic data revealed that myocarditis occurred most in youths (50%) and males (69%). A total of 76% of cases resulted in emergency care and hospitalization. Of the total myocarditis reports, 92 individuals died (3%). Myocarditis was more likely after dose 2 (p < 0.00001) and individuals less than 30 years of age were more likely than individuals older than 30 to acquire myocarditis (p < 0.00001),” according to their study.

(Photo via: hhs.gov)

