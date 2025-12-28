Helicopter collision in New Jersey leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A mid-air collision involving two helicopters in South New Jersey resulted in the death of at least one person and the critical injury of another – Via X

11:50 AM – Sunday, December 28, 2025

A mid-air collision involving two helicopters in South New Jersey resulted in the death of at least one person and the critical injury of another, according to reports.

The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday, resulting in both helicopters crash-landing, according to a Hammonton municipal government spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that one of the helicopters was engulfed in flames following the crash, and one of the individuals was rushed to the hospital with “critical life-threatening injuries.”

According to Atlantic County Fire and EMS radio traffic, the crash occurred less than three miles from Hammonton Airport.

“We got one helicopter fully involved, I’m looking for the second one, I got another one in the woods down. Start extrication, we’re gonna need expedited response,” a dispatcher stated on the scanner audio.

“We have two confirmed injuries,” another added.

Local resident Dan Dameshek told NBC News that he was leaving the gym when he “turned around and saw one helicopter go from right side up to upside down and dive into the ground.”

Dameshek also shared a video of the incident, adding, “For a second it looked like the other helicopter was OK, then I heard another smack like metal slapping metal and it started spinning out of control and that’s what you see on the video.”

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the crash, revealing that the pilots were the only individuals on board during the incident.

“An Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter collided in mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey around 12:25 p.m. local time on Sunday, Dec. 28,” the FAA told the New York Post.

“Only the pilots were on board each aircraft. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates,” the FAA added.

