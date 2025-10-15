Hegseth’s plane makes unscheduled landing in UK due to ‘cracked windshield,’ following NATO Defense Ministers meeting

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

2:38 PM – Wednesday, October 15, 2025

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled emergency landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft’s windshield.

The plane, a Boeing C-32A, a military variant of the Boeing 757, was returning from a NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels.

According to reports, flight tracking data indicated that the aircraft lost altitude and transmitted an emergency signal after departure from Brussels — suggesting a rapid descent due to the windshield crack.

Following the report, both the Pentagon and Hegseth himself have since confirmed that he is safe and in good hands.

Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Defense Secretary for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman, posted an announcement in relation to the incident on X.

“On the way back to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield,” Parnell said. “The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe.” Hegseth responded to the Pentagon official, saying, “All good. Thank God. Continue mission!”

The cause of the windshield crack remains unknown, but the incident marks another instance this year of an official making an emergency landing due to aircraft safety concerns.

Earlier this year, a U.S. Air Force C-32 aircraft carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio was forced to return to Washington, D.C., after a mechanical issue developed mid-flight. Approximately 90 minutes into the journey, from Joint Base Andrews to Munich, a crack was detected in the cockpit windshield — prompting the crew to initiate a safe return to base.

Additionally, less than a month ago, President Donald Trump and the First Lady were forced to transfer from Marine One to an alternate helicopter following an unscheduled landing caused by a hydraulic malfunction en route to Stansted Airport in England.

