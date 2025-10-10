Hegseth: U.S. has agreed to host Qatari Emiri Air Force facility in Idaho

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Al Udeid Air Base to U.S. military personnel and Qatari military personnel on May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:56 AM – Friday, October 10, 2025

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon has agreed to establish a new Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base (MHAFB) in Idaho.

Hegseth made the announcement on Friday during an arrival ceremony for Qatar’s Minister of Defense Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“Today, we’re announcing a letter of acceptance in building a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho,” Hegseth stated.

The facility will accommodate Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots, enabling joint training operations with U.S. forces to enhance interoperability and combat readiness. Mountain Home Air Force Base has previously hosted other foreign military training units as well — for instance — the Republic of Singapore Air Force has been training there since 1998.

“Location will be host to a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability,” he continued. “It’s just another example of our partnership.” Advertisement

Hegseth went on to praise Qatar’s role in securing the Gaza peace deal, while noting that the agreement demonstrates the strong partnership between the two nations.

“You have been a core part of what has unfolded in Gaza, a historic moment. We’re grateful for the strong partnership that we have, the way you support our troops at Al Udied, Your Excellency, the line of communication we’ve had together,” he continued, referencing the U.S. military base in Qatar.

Al Thani also expressed gratitude for the close partnership, while noting that the joint effort between the U.S. and Arab nation ultimately led to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“We also value the close cooperation between Doha and Washington, that led to the signing of the Gaza peace plan on October 8th. This historic achievement underscores what can be accomplished when our nations work together with courage and trust among other partners, such as Egypt and Turkey,” he stated. “We further welcome today’s signing of the letter of acceptance establishing a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility and Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho. These steps strengthen interoperability, enhance joint readiness, and advance our shared defense goals. Mr secretary, together we will continue to deepen the strategic partnership in pursuit of lasting peace and stability,” Al Thani added.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s executive order, which vowed to protect Qatar after Israel launched an airstrike at Doha, targeting Hamas leaders engaging in negotiations. The attack ultimately killed six individuals, including a Qatari security officer.

“In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability,” Trump’s executive order read.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!