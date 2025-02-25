Hegseth Traveling To Guantanamo Bay For The First Time

US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth deliver a press statement after a bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Defense on February 14, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:03 AM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Pete Hegseth announced that he will be taking his first trip to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as Secretary of Defense.

Advertisement

The trip set for Tuesday will be Hegseth’s first time visiting the base since he was sworn in. While there, he will get a rundown of briefings on all mission operations at the base.

The operations discussed will include the Migrant Operations Center and the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility, according to a statement from Hegseth’s office.

“Naval Station Guantanamo Bay serves as a forward operating base vital for regional stability and maritime security,” the statement said. “It also facilitates temporary detention of illegal aliens who are pending return to their country of origin or other appropriate destination.” Hegseth will also “meet with U.S. service members at the base and aboard the USS Thomas Hudner to thank them for their service and learn firsthand about their experiences at Guantanamo Bay,” the statement added.

Guantanamo Bay currently holds illegal immigrants who are waiting to be deported to their home nations or other countries as President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown takes effect.

Meanwhile, almost 200 Venezuelan illegal immigrants in the U.S. have been returned to their home country after being detained in Guantanamo Bay.

Additionally, the visit by Hegseth comes as the Trump administration has stopped operations to put illegal migrants in tent structures at the base due to concerns over the detention facilities not being up to standards.

“The emerging facilities don’t meet detention standards because they lack air conditioning or electricity,” CNN reported.

Illegal aliens are still being sent to the island, but are currently being housed at the Migrant Operations Center.

The tent structures were made to expand the base’s capacity for holding illegal aliens to over 30,000.

“The Secretary’s trip underscores the Department’s commitment to ensuring the security and operational effectiveness of Guantanamo Bay Naval Station and provides an opportunity to engage with the dedicated service members and personnel who play a vital role in the base’s mission,” the Pentagon said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!