Hegseth directs U.S. Generals and Admirals to convene for ‘rare’ meeting in Virginia

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:17 PM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reportedly directed numerous U.S. Generals and Admirals, along with some of their staff, to convene next week at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

Hegseth ordered an urgent gathering of nearly all active-duty Generals and Admirals (O-7 to O-10 ranks), and their senior enlisted advisers.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30th, and the Pentagon confirmed that Hegseth will address all of the military leaders — without disclosing the actual reason for the gathering.

According to a retired senior officer who spoke to the press, this sort of summons is unusual. He stated that it is rare to gather such a large number of senior military officers — those with the rank of brigadier general or higher — from both domestic and overseas postings in one location.

Newsmax reported that “even commanders in conflict zones and those stationed in Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to attend. The order does not apply to officers in staff roles.” Advertisement

The news also follows a series of significant actions by Hegseth, including the dismissal of top Navy and Air Force leaders, the relief of the military’s chief legal officers, and the implementation of a plan to reduce the number of senior generals and admirals by 10%.

These decisions have been part of efforts to align military members more closely with President Trump’s national security plans, which includes the recent move to rename the Department of Defense (DoD) to the “Department of War” (DoW) — giving the agency a strong “warrior ethos.”

Additionally, this week, President Trump called on NATO to take a more proactive role in Ukraine’s defense, advocating for the alliance to use weapons directly on the front lines to counter Russian advances. He proposed that the U.S. could sell arms to NATO members, who would then transfer them to Ukraine, rather than sending equipment directly from American stockpiles.

“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%,” the GOP president clarified.

Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just one day after newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz affirmed at his first Security Council session that the U.S. remains committed to defending “every inch” of NATO territory.

