Hegseth: 500 additional troops to be deployed to D.C.

U.S. Secretary of War Peter Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) // Members of the National Guard patrol near the U.S. Capitol on October 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:42 PM – Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced the deployment of 500 additional Guard troops to D.C. in response to the attack near the White House that left two National Guardsmen in critical condition.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Hegseth revealed that President Donald Trump had asked him to deploy the additional troops to the nation’s capital.

“That’s why President Trump has asked me, and I will ask the secretary of the Army to the National Guard to add 500 additional troops, National Guardsmen, to Washington, D.C.,” Hegseth stated.

While there have been conflicting reports regarding the conditions of the victims, FBI Director Kash Patel stated at around 4:42 p.m. ET that the two National Guardsmen, one male and one female, are not dead but remain in critical condition at separate trauma centers after engaging the suspect in gunfire.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

