Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio and his wife donate $75M to ‘Trump Accounts’ for Connecticut youth: ‘Following the Dell model’

(R) Ray Dalio is interviewed by host Nicole Lapin on the “Money Rehab” podcast on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Nicole Lapin) / (Background) A sign that reads “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is seen by a desk on July 3, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

12:23 PM – Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio and his wife announced a commitment to contribute $75 million to children in Connecticut. This funds $250 per child for roughly 300,000 eligible children in their home state as part of seeding “Trump Accounts” — the administration’s federal initiative for child investment accounts.

The donation, announced on Wednesday, targets children in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000, focusing on financial literacy and opportunity rather than broadly “children in need.”

“Ray and Barbara Dalio through Dalio Philanthropies announced today that they are joining the Dell family in seeding the new Trump Administration investment accounts with an additional $250 per child for approximately 300,000 children in Connecticut. Following the Dell model, the funds are initially targeted for children under 10 who live in a Connecticut zip code where the median income is less than $150,000,” the couple’s charity foundation confirmed.

As noted in their announcement, the commitment follows much larger donations by other philanthropists like Michael and Susan Dell, who pledged $6.25 billion to the same program for millions of children nationwide.

“By providing children with savings accounts that compound over time we are providing them with early insights into financial literacy and a path towards financial independence. I applaud President Trump, Secretary Bessent, the Dell Family and many others who have spearheaded this initiative,” Dalio wrote in a post on social media.

The Dalios’ contribution also follows the U.S. Treasury’s call for major philanthropic donors to contribute to the new investment accounts for children as part of what Secretary Scott Bessent named a “50 State Challenge” to raise money for the Trump Accounts program.

“The president is calling on our nation’s business leaders and philanthropic organizations to help us make America great again by securing the financial future of America’s children,” Bessent said in an address.

The Dalios live in Connecticut, where their asset management firm Bridgewater Associates is headquartered. Over the years, Dalio Philanthropies has donated over $280 million specifically to Connecticut causes, including public education, youth programs, arts, food banks, and community organizations.

Barbara has also spent decades working directly with at-risk and disconnected youth in Connecticut schools.

The Trump Accounts are a federal initiative created under President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed into law in 2025, which is designed to promote long-term savings, financial literacy, and wealth-building for American children by offering tax-advantaged investment accounts.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will deposit $1,000 into tax-advantaged investment accounts (Trump Accounts) for eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Children born before 2025 are not eligible to receive the $1,000 government deposit, but parents or guardians can still open tax-advantaged Trump Accounts for them — if they are under 18.

“Starting on July 4th, our nation’s 250th anniversary, parents, family members, employers and friends will be able to contribute up to $5,000 to each Trump Account each year,” Bessent said Wednesday.

Families can open a Trump Account once the child has a valid Social Security number. Funds generally cannot be withdrawn until the child turns 18, with limited exceptions.

Anyone, including parents, relatives, and employers, can contribute up to a combined maximum of $5,000 per year to the account, with employers capped at $2,500. This contribution limit will be adjusted for inflation starting after 2027.

According to Treasury projections, if contributions are maximized and the funds are left to compound in required U.S. stock index investments, Trump Accounts have the potential to grow into a seven-figure nest egg by adulthood. Even at the lower end of projected returns, the accounts could still yield nearly $600,000 over the same period.

