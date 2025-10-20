Hassett predicts shutdown will likely end this week

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

6:20 PM – Monday, October 20, 2025

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett says the government shutdown will likely end this week.

On Monday, Hassett stated that it was bad optics for Democrats to reopen the government ahead of the ‘No Kings’ protests that took place across the country over the weekend.

He said insiders say there’s now a possibility that things will come together this week to get the government back up and running.

Hassett added that if moderates don’t step up, the administration may have to impose “stronger measures” to bring Democrats to the table.

Advertisement

He said this is the third time Democrats have caused a shutdown under President Donald Trump. Hassett added that if they want to have policy disputes, they can do it through regular order.

“The moderate Democrats will move forward and get us an open government, at which point we could negotiate whatever policies they want to negotiate with regular order,” he said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!