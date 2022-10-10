Harvey Weinstein’s sex crime trial begins in L.A.

Harvey Weinstein enters New York City Criminal Court on January 13, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:54 PM PT – Monday, October 10, 2022

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing a new trial in Los Angeles in connection with multiple sex crime charges. Weinstein was extradited from New York where he is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Jury selection began on Monday. The trial will covet four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

Among those accusing Weinstein of abuse is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. She intends to testify at the trial.

The 70-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.

The California trial scheduled to last two months.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence. He faces life in prison if convicted.