Harvey Weinstein faces third N.Y. trial on rape charge after mistrial

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is set to receive a third trial on a third-degree rape charge relating to actress Jessica Mann, who alleges Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

In June, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, while being found not guilty of inflicting criminal sexual acts against Kaja Sokola, a former runway model.

Weinstein previously received a trial in June relating to the alleged rape of Mann, although the jury was not able to reach a verdict. Mann stated that she maintained a consensual romantic relationship with Weinstein, despite the alleged rape, because she was able to “compartmentalize” the emotional turmoil he provoked.

“Rape can happen in relationships – and in dynamics where power and manipulation control the narrative,” Mann stated after the second trial.

Judge Curtis Farber, who presided over Weinstein’s recent sex crimes retrial in New York, declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape charge involving Mann due to jury deadlock. Following this, Judge Farber indicated that Weinstein’s sentencing for the conviction related to Miriam Haley would be postponed until the retrial concerning the Mann case is resolved. He suggested that the retrial could occur as soon as this fall, depending on the progress of legal proceedings and the availability of the court.

Arthur Aidala, an attorney representing Weinstein, said in response: “In the big picture, even if Mr. Weinstein got convicted of Jessica Mann, there would probably be very little effect on what his ultimate sentence would be.” Aidala went on to suggest that Weinstein is likely to plead not guilty to the rape charge because he “doesn’t want the word rape associated with him in any way, shape or form.”

The trial of Haley and Sokola saw numerous controversies within the jury, as one of the jurors asked to be removed, claiming that some of the jurors were behaving unfairly.

The jury foreman also informed the judge that members of the jury had threatened him over disagreements in the verdict, revealing that a jury member stated: “You know me; you going to see me outside.” The reported misconduct led to the jury foreman refusing to continue deliberations, ultimately leading to the mistrial.

In 2020, Weinstein was convicted of rape and criminal sexual acts and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, the conviction was overturned last year by the New York Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals found that the judge allowed women to testify, which included allegations that were not pertinent to the case, prompting the retrial.

73-year-old Weinstein was also found guilty of sexual assault by a Los Angeles jury and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, although Weinstein’s legal team is in the process of appealing that conviction as well.

The judge overseeing the upcoming third trial asserted that Weinstein “needs to be tried this year.”

What’s Next:

Weinstein is scheduled to return to court on September 30th for a hearing to determine whether his sentencing will proceed or if a retrial will be set for the unresolved rape charge involving Mann. Judge Farber has indicated that if there is no retrial, sentencing could occur on that date. However, if a retrial is necessary, it is expected to take place this fall. Both the prosecution and defense have expressed readiness to proceed, with Weinstein’s legal team open to resolving the matter without a guilty plea.

