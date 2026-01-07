Harvard appoints new Resident Dean after conservative outlet unearths predecessor’s ‘anti-White’ social media posts

A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

7:07 PM – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Harvard University recently removed Gregory Davis from his position as the Allston Burr Resident Dean of Dunster House following an exposé by the conservative student outlet Yard Report.

The outlet surfaced a series of social media posts from Davis’s past that included condemnations of “Whiteness,” assertions that rioting and looting can be “parts of democracy,” and rhetoric directed against police officers and President Donald Trump.

While Davis issued an apology claiming that the posts no longer reflected his views, Harvard confirmed his departure. The move sparked significant debate on campus regarding the boundaries of dean-student relations and the standard for administrative conduct.

The surfaced social media posts, primarily from X between 2019 and 2020, with an Instagram post from 2024, included the following examples:

In 2019, on X: “It’s almost like Whiteness is a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it. By design.”

In 2020, on X, during tensions following George Floyd’s death: “You should ask your cop friends to resign since they’re racist and evil.”

In 2020 on X, amid riots: “Something to keep in mind: rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching. The people WILL be heard.”

In 2020, on X, after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis: A thread stated he would not fault people for wishing harm on Trump, adding, “But also, f*** that guy,” and attaching a meme with the quote “If he dies, he dies” from the movie Rocky IV.

In 2024, on Instagram, during Pride Month (before becoming dean): “Wishing everyone a great Pride. Remember to love each other and hate the police.”

An email obtained by Fox News also shows Harvard taking swift action to remove the dean following the resurfacing of the social media posts.

“We are writing to confirm that Gregory Davis is no longer serving as the Allston Burr Resident Dean of Dunster House, effective today,” the email stated. “We thank Gregory for serving in this role and wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Harvard did not confirm whether Davis was removed from his position due to the resurfaced posts, though the timing followed the reporting.

Davis wrote an email to Dunster House residents about the scandal, which was obtained by Fox News.

“Recently, some media organizations have inquired regarding comments that I made on my personal social media accounts prior to my start in the Resident Dean role,” he wrote. “These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs. I deeply appreciate the responsibility inherent in the Resident Dean role and I value the trust that individuals have placed in me. I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community.” “Since becoming the Allston Burr Resident Dean, I have worked hard to ensure that Dunster House is a welcoming, warm and supportive space for all of its members,” the statement continued. “That continues to be the guiding force of my work today. As events outside of Harvard have affected our House and me personally, my commitment to each of you, our students, has not wavered. In my role, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work collaboratively with members of HUPD and other colleagues across campus. I respect the work they do to support our community.”

Following the departure, Emilie Raymer has been selected to continue as the Resident Dean of Dunster House. Raymer, who had been serving in an interim capacity, was confirmed for the role in a recent message to students.

These developments come as Harvard works to address long-standing criticisms of partisan leanings. This effort intensified after the January 2024 resignation of President Claudine Gay, who stepped down following a controversial congressional testimony on campus antisemitism and allegations of plagiarism in her academic work.

Gay’s successor, President Alan Garber, has since moved to curb faculty activism in the classroom.

Garber has expressed concern that students often face social pressure to align with progressive norms, leading to a “chilling effect” on free speech. He has publicly committed to restoring a culture of objectivity and institutional neutrality, emphasizing that the university’s mission is to provide students with analytic tools rather than to promote specific political viewpoints.

