Harris recalls heated phone call with Biden before her 2024 presidential debate with Trump

In her upcoming memoir, former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that moments before her presidential debate against President Donald Trump, the then-President Joe Biden accused her of bad-mouthing him during a call.

Just before her televised debate with Trump in Pennsylvania, Harris said she got an unexpected phone call from Biden demanding to know why she had spoken ill of him to Democrat donors. Biden claimed that several “power brokers” in Philadelphia were unhappy with apparent criticism of him after he abruptly dropped out of the race, and threatened to pull support from Harris’s campaign.

Harris said that Biden was "distracting me with worry about hostile power brokers in the biggest city of the most important swing state."

The former vice president claimed the timing of the call threw her off during a critical moment in her presidential bid.

“My head had to be right. I had to be completely in the game,” she recalled. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself.”

Harris said that she felt “warmth and loyalty towards Biden, but that the phone call was just one instance where Biden tested their relationship by accusing her of criticizing him to “powerbrokers.”

“Why’s he asking that?” she wrote.

Although Harris said on “The View” that she couldn’t think of anything she would have done differently from Biden during his single term in office, she seemed to have some concerns about the former president.

“They should have counseled him accordingly,” Harris wrote about his disastrous debate performance in 2024. “Instead, it seemed that the worse things got, the more they pushed him. And the more they pushed, the faster and more visibly his energy seemed to drain.”

Despite acknowledging Biden’s drained energy and calling his bid for a second term “recklessness,” Harris pushed back on claims from the other side of the aisle that she and others close to the former president worked to cover up his incapacity to perform presidential duties, including signing thousands of acts of clemency.

The Trump administration is currently investigating Biden’s former staff for an alleged cover-up. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R- Ky.) suggested calling Harris in for questioning, especially in light of her new memoir.

Harris’s book, “107 Days,” is set to come out on Tuesday, September 23rd. It will chronicle her incredibly short failed presidential campaign in 2024.

