Harris pre-recorded video plays at Voters of Tomorrow Summit: ‘Sometimes the fight takes a while doesn’t mean we won’t win’ 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:12 PM – Friday, July 25, 2025

A pre-recorded video of Former Vice President Kamala Harris was played at the 2025 Voters of Tomorrow Fight For Our Future Summit.

The summit, which was aimed at “building political power for Gen Z” and featured speeches from Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), was held on Friday.

Even though Pelosi and Khanna gave in person speeches, Harris was not present and a pre-recorded video was played instead.

“Keep building your political power, keep building community, keep building coalitions, keep challenging the status quo,” she said. “And born out of our love for our country, keep fighting to build a country and a nation. That works for everyone. And I look forward to continuing in the fight alongside you. You take care.” “The last few months have been really rough, and, um, yeah, let’s just pause for that,” she continued. “Your generation has grown up on the front lines of so many crises — from COVID and the climate crisis to gun violence and mental health.” “It is critically important that we have organizations such as this who understand that we must be intentional about lifting up our young leaders and encouraging your ambition,” she added.

Following her 2024 loss to President Donald Trump, Harris pledged to “never give up the fight.” However, she has yet to indicate whether she will enter the California governor’s race next year or the presidential contest in 2028.

“On the campaign, I would often say, ‘When we fight, we win.’ But here’s the thing: Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win,” she added. “We must stay in the fight, every one of us,” Harris also told students during a speech at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland before leaving office. “And I ask you to remember the context in which you exist.”

According to public polling, Harris is still the top contender of the Democrat primary pack, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the second-leading contender.

