Harris’ first ‘post-loss’ interview since 2024 election: ‘A rough bleeping day for me’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:55 AM – Friday, August 1, 2025

Kamala Harris appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”—shortly before the taping of its final episode, following the show’s recent cancellation—to discuss her forthcoming memoir recounting her failed presidential campaign.

The book offers reflections on her experiences in the aftermath of her 2024 loss to President Donald Trump.

On Thursday evening, Colbert became the first to interview the former Democrat vice president since the presidential election, providing a platform to promote her memoir “107 Days.” The new memoir is reportedly named after the unusually short duration of her presidential campaign.

Appearing on the program, Harris described her book as “a personal and candid perspective from me about what that experience was.”

According to her, the book takes a “candid” turn with a revealing anecdote involving her husband, Doug Emhoff, who, she suggests, fell short in planning her milestone birthday celebration just weeks before the election. Harris teased the full story with a wide grin, saying, “You have to read the book” to uncover the details.

Harris’s short-lived campaign was launched immediately after former Democrat President Joe Biden announced that he would be stepping down from the race, despite the numerous times where he vowed to never back down. The memoir chronicles Harris and her team’s response on the day this took place, attaching photographs.

During their discussion, Colbert asked what Harris’s thoughts were in the days leading up to Biden stepping down, when many Democrats had called for Harris to separate herself from the president.

“There was a lot of piling on at that time and I wasn’t going to participate in that,” Harris said.

Colbert also credited Harris for “predicting the actions” Trump would take if elected president during the debate, and asked her if she wanted to say “I told you so.” Harris emphasized that those in government who “think they’re riding out the storm” under the current GOP administration are “completely naive.”

The former Democrat vice president says that she avoided watching television for several months once she had left office following the 2024 outcome:

“I’m just not into self-mutilation,” Harris said.

Instead, she entertained herself with “lots of cooking shows,” such as “The Great British Bake Off.”

In regard to her feelings about election day, Harris also expressed that it was a “rough bleeping day for me.”

She emphasized that “there are some people who are born or grow up believing ‘I’m going to be president. I want to be president.’ That wasn’t me.”

Although the former VP mentioned her “hope and enthusiasm” for the future, she’ll likely be distancing herself from politics for the time being, according to her. Harris put to bed any notions that she would be running for office again soon.

“I don’t want to go back in the system,” Harris said. “I think it’s broken…”

