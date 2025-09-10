Harris describes Biden’s decision to run for reelection as ‘Recklessness’ in new memoir

Former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 30, 2024. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:00 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

In her new memoir, former Vice President and failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid “reckless.”

In an excerpt from her new memoir “107 Days,” Harris describes what she felt after hearing about Biden’s decision to initially run for reelection, as well as the responses from other party leaders.

"It's Joe and Jill's decision. We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized," Harris wrote, in the excerpt published by The Atlantic.

The former vice president then went on to suggest that Biden’s “ego” ultimately drove the decision, describing it as “a personal decision” rather than an agreed-upon consensus by party leaders. She also explained her decision to avoid calling on then-president Biden to drop out of the race.

“The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision,” she wrote. “And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out,” Harris continued. “I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win.” “When polls indicated that I was getting more popular, the people around him didn’t like the contrast that was emerging,” she recounted. “None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him.”

In addition, Harris acknowledged the questions surrounding the apparent cover-up of Biden’s mental decline by White House officials, as described in CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

“Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden’s infirmity. Here is the truth as I lived it,” Harris wrote. “On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best. But at 81, Joe got tired.” “I don’t think it’s any surprise that the debate debacle happened right after two back-to-back trips to Europe and a flight to the West Coast for a Hollywood fundraiser,” she explained, referencing Biden’s disastrous summer debate performance against then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, which led to Biden dropping out of the race.

The excerpt criticizes the Biden-led White House staff for marginalizing her role, explaining that her chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, “constantly had to advocate for my role at events,” saying she would often have to make demands such as: “‘She’s not going to stand there like a potted plant. Give her [Harris] two minutes of remarks. Have her introduce the president.’”

“When Fox News attacked me on everything from my laugh, to my tone of voice, to whom I’d dated in my 20s, or claimed that I was a ‘DEI hire’, the White House rarely pushed back with my actual resume: two terms elected DA, top cop in the second-largest department of justice in the United States, senator representing one in eight Americans,” she added.

After Biden was pushed out of the race, Harris was installed by Democrat party leaders, despite never winning a Democrat primary or any Democratic process to secure the nomination, going on to secure 226 electoral votes in the election. However, she ultimately lost to President Trump, who was able to secure 312 electoral votes.

