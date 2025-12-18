Harris defends Biden admin’s decision not to release Jeffrey Epstein files: ‘It was the right thing to do’

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden (DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

2:30 PM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the Biden administration made the right move in keeping the files relating to convicted pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein sealed, framing the decision as a necessary separation of interests between the administration and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a Wednesday interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Harris was asked about the imminent release of classified documents pertaining to Epstein, which the Trump administration has until Friday to deliver.

Harris began by arguing that, during his second term, President Donald Trump has treated the DOJ as his “personal law firm,” while labeling his leadership over the federal entity as “criminal, in proportion to what it’s supposed to be.”

“They’re supposed to operate without favor or fear and what this Department of Justice has done – so, I don’t know that they are going to do what they’re saying they’re going to do, which is release all of the documents that the American people have [the] right to see,” she continued, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel then pressed the former VP on why the Biden administration, specifically Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ), did not release the Epstein files during its term in office.

Harris defended the decision by emphasizing the administration’s “commitment” to maintaining separation between the White House and the DOJ, while subtly acknowledging that this stance may not fully “satisfy” public questions regarding the matter.

“To give you an answer that will not satisfy your curiosity, I will tell you, we, perhaps to our damage, but we strongly and rightly believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did. We absolutely adhered to that and it was right to do that,” Harris responded. “The Justice Department would make its decisions independent of any political or personal vendetta or concern that we may have and that’s the way it worked,” she added, obscuring the fact that the overwhelming majority of Americans want the DOJ to release the Epstein files.

President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), going on to slam the Biden administration for failing to “turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him.”

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed,” Trump wrote at the time. “Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more,” he added.

