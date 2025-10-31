Harris condemns Trump WH renovations, says Biden was ‘fully competent to serve’ second term despite previously calling his campaign ‘recklessness’

(Background) US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) / (R) Photo screenshot taken from The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart — “VP Kamala Harris on Defeat, Democrats & the Fight Ahead.”

2:10 PM – Friday, October 31, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the defeated Democrat candidate in the 2024 presidential election, went scorched earth on President Donald Trump’s ballroom renovations amid the government shutdown—while also walking back her earlier remarks about her former Commander-in-Chief boss.

In an interview on “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart” on Thursday, Harris shouted expletives in a fit of rage over President Trump’s White House renovations.

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” Harris shouted. “This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now,” Harris stated, referencing the imminent end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown. “I’m not going to be distracted by oh, does the guy have a big f***ing hammer? What about those babies!” she continued.

The SNAP benefits, previously set to go out to approximately 42 million Americans on November 1st, have since “run dry,” according to the USDA, due to a lapse in funding stemming from the government shutdown.

In the discussion, Harris also asserted that former President Joe Biden remained “fully competent” to serve another term — a striking reversal of her post-withdrawal critique.

In her memoir “107 Days,” which was excerpted in The Atlantic, she wrote: “In retrospect, I think it was recklessness.” There, she faults Biden and his inner circle for allowing his 2024 re-election bid to proceed unchecked, framing it as a perilous gamble rooted in ego.

“… Was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision,” she said.

In the recent Jon Stewart interview, Harris also told him that she regretted not drawing a clearer distinction between herself and Biden during her campaign. However, Stewart quickly interjected, clarifying that he wasn’t probing Biden’s competence, but rather, policy differences.

“No, I’m not talking about competence,” Harris responded. “I am not talking about competence at all. No, I believe he was fully competent to serve.” Stewart, taken aback by Harris’s response, asked, “Do you really?” “I do,” Harris quipped back.

Additionally, the former Democrat VP discussed her decision to “stand with” Biden rather than distancing herself from the president following his disastrous June 2024 debate performance, stating: “I care about him deeply, and I did not want to pile on with all the criticism that he was facing. I didn’t think it was necessary.”

This week, Harris suggested that Biden “didn’t want” to debate Trump and had to be “talked into it” — a decision that culminated in his disastrous performance.

“I do realize also in reflection that I did not fully understand how big of an issue it was for some people, for me to distinguish myself from him. I felt that the distinction between he and I was pretty clear,” she added, despite stating at the time there wasn’t a “thing that comes to mind” when considering anything she would have done differently.

