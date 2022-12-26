“Happy Shwanza” to all and to all a good night!

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves the chamber as the final votes of the 117th Congress are cast for the $1.7 trillion spending bill that finances federal agencies and provides aid to Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Shannon Kelland

UPDATED 2:35 PM PT – Monday, December 26, 2022

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being mocked relentlessly all over the internet for wishing everyone a “Happy Schwanza” in her closing remarks during her final speech as House Speaker.

Twitter grilled Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), for wishing everyone a “Happy Shwanza” instead of a “Happy Kwanzaa.”

After the 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion Omnibus Spending Bill passed in the House of Representatives on Friday, Pelosi decided to wish everyone happy holidays. She recognized many different holidays that are celebrated around this time of year, plus one that doesn’t exist.

Leave it to the clever users of Twitter to make a whole page dedicated to “Shwanza” to make it a “real” holiday.

Twitter is also coming up with many cleaver ways to mock Pelosi. Many jokes are centered around the word ‘Schwanz’ in German or similar word ‘Shvantz’ in Yiddish, having a meaning of a phallic nature.

Fox News made jokes questioning if she meant ‘Shawarma?’