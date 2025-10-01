Hamas unlikely to accept Trump’s Gaza peace plan — ‘serves Israel’s interests’

Palestinians carrying belongings arrive on a coastal path northwest of Nuseirat refugee camp as they are displaced southward from Wadi Gaza following an Israeli announcement of closing Al-Rashid road along the Gaza Strip on October 1, 2025. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:26 AM – Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Hamas is reportedly expected to reject President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, saying that it “serves Israel’s interests” and “ignores those of the Palestinian people.”

While Hamas has not issued an official statement, a senior Hamas official told the BBC that it’s not likely to agree to disarmament, which is a condition of Trump’s plan. It also rejects the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, believing it to be an occupation.

Another hang-up Hamas has is the requirement in the plan to release all hostages at once, which gives away the group’s bargaining chip.

The terror group also distrusts Israel, having little reason to believe it will not resume military operations once the hostages are secured.

According to Hamas’s military leader, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, otherwise known as Abu Suhaib, the Al-Qassam Brigades are determined to continue fighting.

Advertisement

The internal Hamas talks are reportedly expected to take several days and will include other Palestinian factions.

“Accepting the plan is a disaster, rejecting it is another, there are only bitter choices here, but the plan is a Netanyahu plan articulated by Trump,” a Palestinian official, familiar with Hamas’ deliberations, told Reuters. “Hamas is keen to end the war and end the genocide and it will respond in the way that serves the higher interests of the Palestinian people.”

Trump’s proposal has 20 points. It calls for the release of all hostages, alive and deceased, to be returned within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement. Israel is also required to release 250 life sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children.

In the proposed agreement, Hamas members have the ability to commit to peaceful coexistence by giving up their weapons in return for amnesty, while members who wish to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage.

Aid is also offered to the Gaza Strip through the United Nations (UN).

The proposal also outlines a potential pathway to statehood for Gaza after reform and redevelopment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Trump’s plan during White House talks on Monday.

The prime minister has pushed back on some terms of the agreement since his initial acceptance on Monday, however. In a video posted to X on Tuesday, Netanyahu gave an update, wrapping up his visit to the United States for a summit with the UN. When asked if he would support a Palestinian state, he said, “Not at all.”

“No agreement, but Trump said we’ll oppose it. He understands it’d pose massive terror risks to Israel. We can’t allow that.”

Other Palestinians have weighed in on the issue with varying opinions.

Resident Khadar Abu Kweik told the BBC, “The American plan has bad clauses, but I support it because it will stop the war and get rid of Hamas. Even if the devil himself brought a plan to end this hell we are living in, I would support it.” Palestinian journalist Fathi Sabah said, “A Hamas rejection, god forbid, would mean giving Netanyahu a green light to continue the war with American and Western backing, to destroy what remains of Gaza and the central region. The people of Gaza cannot bear that. They are devastated, exhausted, desperate and hopeless.” “They want a ceasefire now, not tomorrow, at any cost, even though they know the plan serves Netanyahu’s interests, is full of pitfalls, and does not reflect their aspirations,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!