Hamas no longer holding any living hostages

Families and friends of Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot react as they watch the hostage release live stream from the home of Bohbot’s mother in Mevaseret Zion on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. A condition of the deal was the immediate return of 48 hostages held in Gaza, around 20 of whom were believed to be alive. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:22 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

After 738 long days, all living hostages who were taken captive on October 7, 2023, are finally out of Hamas’s possession.

On Monday morning, Hamas handed over the second round of hostages to Israel, completing the release of all 20 remaining captives.

The first seven hostages released included Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

