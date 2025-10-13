Hamas no longer holding any living hostages

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
1:22 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025
After 738 long days, all living hostages who were taken captive on October 7, 2023, are finally out of Hamas’s possession.
On Monday morning, Hamas handed over the second round of hostages to Israel, completing the release of all 20 remaining captives.
The first seven hostages released included Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts
AdvertisementWhat do YOU think? Click here to jump to the comments!
Sponsored Content Below