Hamas Leader Believed To Be Killed In Israeli Strike Targeting Hideout Below Hospital

People stand amid rubble and shattered buildings in Gaza City, Palestine, on May 18, 2025. Israeli airstrikes left widespread destruction in residential neighborhoods overnight. (Photo by YOUSSEF ALZANOUN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:40 AM – Monday, May 19, 2025

Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has likely been killed in an Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to senior Israeli officials.

Sinwar, who was the brother of the mastermind behind the October 7th terrorist attacks, is dead “based on all indications,” Defense Minister Israel Katz announced during a meeting, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The terrorist group’s latest killed leader was the target of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike on a hideout hidden below the European Hospital last week in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to Hamas health officials, at least six people were killed and 40 others were injured in the attack, but they did not confirm Sinwar was among the dead.

Additionally, the IDF said Sunday that it had launched “extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip” after almost 670 airstrikes hit Hamas’ defense infrastructure such as weapons facilities, anti tank missile launchers, and underground sites.

Sinwar’s death comes as Israel and Hamas are having informal negotiations on a cease-fire deal, which would free the remaining Israeli hostages who have been captured for almost two years.

Additionally, the report said that there was evidence that the commander of the Rafah Brigade, a part of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammad Shabana, was also killed in the strike.

