Hamas defends its public executions of Palestinians, complicating already-fragile peace talks

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:02 PM – Friday, October 17, 2025

Hamas defended a series of public executions that the terrorist group carried out against Palestinians earlier this week, drawing widespread international condemnation and risking the collapse of ongoing peace talks with Israel.

This follows after President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Thursday via his Truth Social platform, stating that if the Islamist group continues executing Palestinians in Gaza, those working to stabilize the recent peace agreement would have “no choice but to go in and kill them.”

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump stated.

According to statements from Hamas officials, including Mohammed Nazzal, a senior Hamas politburo member, the executions were “exceptional measures” targeting individuals allegedly “guilty of murder” — despite numerous recent reports surrounding Hamas executing Palestinians in Gaza whom it accuses of collaborating with Israel.

Video footage circulating online shows the Islamist group carrying out the executions in Gaza City, sending a warning to any political rivals of Hamas within the territory.

Hamas has also since reiterated that it has no plans to disarm, a key condition set by Israel for any long-term ceasefire or reconstruction plan. Nazzal emphasized that while Hamas might consider a five-year ceasefire if progress toward Palestinian statehood is achieved, the group is intent on maintaining its armed capabilities for the foreseeable future.

These developments clearly complicate the peace plan brokered by the U.S., which calls for Hamas to disarm and transfer security control to a technocratic administration.

Israel has also since criticized Hamas for failing to meet its obligations under the agreement, which includes provisions for the release of hostages and the gradual stabilization of Gaza.

In light of recent reports from mainstream media, citing sources, Reuters confirmed Nazzal’s refusal to commit to disarmament while noting an “openness” to a temporary ceasefire, The Guardian highlighted the terrorist group’s insistence on retaining arms and reasserting dominance through public executions and crackdowns on rivals, and ABC News verified footage of the executions — emphasizing Hamas’ framing of them as measures against “those accused of murder.”

This comes at a time when the territory is already grappling with humanitarian challenges and tenuous political arrangements. Middle East experts warn that these actions may likely jeopardize both immediate ceasefire agreements and longer-term prospects for peace in the region.

