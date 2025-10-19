Hamas attacks IDF soldiers, Israel responds with airstrikes

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike that targeted a building in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on October 19, 2025. (EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Blake Wolf

October 19, 2025

The Israeli military carried out numerous strikes in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday after accusing Hamas terrorists of shooting at IDF soldiers. The escalation of violence potentially places the U.S.- led ceasefire deal in jeopardy.

An Israeli military official claimed that Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers in Rafah with an RPG and sniper fire, labeling the actions “a blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

“Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement,” an Israeli military official told Fox News.

“In response, the IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held talks with security officials and directed the IDF to conduct “strong action” against any violations of the ceasefire agreement in place.

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement claiming that it has no knowledge of any attacks carried out in the Rafah area.

“We reaffirm our full commitment to implement everything that was agreed upon, foremost of which is a ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip,” the Ezzadine Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement.

“We have no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the occupation’s control, and contact with the remaining groups of ours there has been cut off since the war resumed in March of this year.”

The incident followed an announcement the U.S. Department of State made on Saturday in response to reports of Hamas members executing Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” the State Department wrote. “The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms.”

“The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole,” the statement concluded.

Hamas confirmed the attack on a “hideout” of an Israeli-backed militia. Netanyahu previously confirmed in June that he greenlit a covert operation to arm local groups in an attempt to counter Hamas.

Additionally, Israel announced that the Rafah border crossing would remain closed “until further notice.” Netanyahu’s office issued a statement revealing that the reopening of the crossing depends on Hamas’s ability to fulfill its obligation to return the remains of the deceased hostages still in Gaza.

Should the fragile ceasefire hold, the next stage includes the disarmament of Hamas as well as another round of Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

