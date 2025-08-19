Hamas agrees to release more hostages in ’60-Day Gaza Ceasefire’ proposal, with Israel set to respond by Friday

(Background) Basem Naim, member of Hamas’ political bureau. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images) / (L) Former Israeli hostages Keith Siegel (L) and his wife Aviva (R) hold posters of Israelis currently held hostages in the Gaza Strip at a pro-Israel demonstration. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:06 PM – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. It would include the release of 10 living hostages and return of 18 bodies. In exchange, Israel is expected to release approximately 1,700 Palestinian prisoners and return the bodies of 10 Palestinian terrorists.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim confirmed the Islamist group’s approval of the plan on Tuesday, noting that it closely mirrors a proposal put forward by Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Under the agreement, 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others would be released in stages over the course of the 60-day ceasefire, echoing previous exchange arrangements carried out during the conflict.

Israeli officials have reported that Hamas is still holding 50 hostages after 683 days in captivity, though only 20 are believed to be alive. Among those confirmed dead are Israeli-Americans Itay Chen, 19, and Omer Neutra, 22.

Meanwhile, under the proposed exchange, in addition to the 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, Israel would be forced to release 150 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and an additional 50 inmates sentenced to more than 15 years. The agreement also stipulates that Israel would need to return the bodies of 10 Palestinian terrorists for each deceased hostage.

However, Israel has not agreed to the proposal, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already stated that Israel will not accept a partial hostage release — while demanding the return of all hostages before agreeing to a ceasefire, according to AP News. Despite this, on Tuesday, Israeli officials announced that the Jewish State will deliver its response to international mediators by Friday.

The proposed ceasefire arrangement also includes provisions for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, facilitated by the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross — notably leaving out the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — which is backed by the U.S. and Israel.

The proposal permits Israel to keep its forces in Gaza, but requires a pullback of about half a mile from the border areas. However, a key point of contention is the requirement for both Hamas and Israel to negotiate a permanent ceasefire within the 60-day period of peace.

It remains uncertain whether Israel will accept the plan, especially following Netanyahu’s recent assertion that he will no longer consider any deal that releases only some hostages. The Israeli PM maintains that Hamas must free all hostages simultaneously, telling Israeli media that any partial agreement “is behind us.”

Political analysts also argue that the latest proposal is unlikely to gain traction — given Netanyahu’s uncompromising bottom-line demand.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu’s office told NBC News that Israel remains determined to assert full control over Gaza, noting that Hamas appears to be “under immense pressure.” Echoing this stance, President Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff previously told Israeli hostages’ families that “piecemeal deals” are no longer an option.

“Now we think that we have to shift this negotiation to ‘all or nothing’ — everybody comes home,” Witkoff said.

Nonetheless, despite Israel’s firm stance, officials are reportedly reviewing the proposal as mediators await a Friday response. Hamas has consistently rejected any deal that would require disarmament before Palestinian statehood is recognized, while Netanyahu has insisted the war will continue until the terrorist group is fully dismantled.

