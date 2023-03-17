Hallie Biden ━ 3rd Biden to receive money from Hunter’s foreign business ventures

(Photo by Patrick Semansky via AP News)

UPDATED 12:47 PM – Friday, March 17, 2023

In 2017, Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, James Biden, and a fourth undisclosed Biden family member received a total of $1.3 million in payments from bank accounts connected to one of Hunter’s business affiliates, Rob Walker.

Rob Walker also goes by the name John R. Walker.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed on Thursday that the payments were sent right after Walker had received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company.

Comer expressed that it was “unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money.”

“The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals… We will continue to follow the money trail and facts to determine if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a national security threat,” said the chairman.

A memo was released on Thursday by Comer highlighting how Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe Biden’s late son, Beau, was directly involved in the Biden family’s business ventures.

Subpoenaed bank statements exhibited that State Energy HK Limited, a firm associated with CEFC China Energy, had wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC, back in March 2017.

This was less than two months after Joe Biden left office as Obama’s vice president.

The day after, Robinson Walker, LLC, wired $1,065,000 to the European Energy and Infrastructure Group (EEIG) based in Abu Dhabi, which is a company affiliated with James Gilliar, one of Hunter Biden’s business associates.

Members of the Biden family and their companies then started “receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months… The recipients of the funds included Hallie Biden, companies connected with Hunter and James Biden, and an ‘unknown’ bank account identified as “Biden,” according to the memo.

The unknown “Biden” bank account received $70,000 from Robinson Walker, LLC, between March and May of 2017, according to the subpoenaed records.

Robinson Walker, LLC, sent $25,000 to Hallie Biden in March of 2017, and one month earlier she also received a $10,000 payment.

During this time, Hallie was openly dating Hunter Biden, even though she had previously been married to Hunter’s now-deceased brother.

The two first began dating in 2016, which was only a year after her husband Beau Biden had passed away from brain cancer. The relationship lasted until 2019.

Another bank account that belonged to Hunter received $500,000, and an account belonging to James Biden received around $360,000 during this time.

Comer told the press that he would guess that at least a half-dozen members of the Biden family have used their names to acquire funds from foreign business deals.

Comer also called out the ranking member, Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who had used accusatory language in the past, saying that Comer was running a ‘dragnet’ for personal financial information on Rob Walker and accusing him of purposely putting out disinformation.

“Representative Raskin omitted material facts that Robinson Walker, LLC, received a $3 million wire from a Chinese company in March 2017—less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office—and that Mr. Walker then transferred over a million dollars to various bank accounts associated with the Bidens in the following months,’ Comer wrote.

Hunter Biden’s legal team accused Comer of taking old information and trying to “make it new by wrapping it in a wild and baseless right-wing conspiracy theory.”

“Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China,” the spokesperson added. “As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds, which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and shared expenses,” said a spokesperson from Hunter’s legal team.

White House spokesman Ian Sams similarly dismissed the latest news regarding Hunter’s foreign business dealings and connections to China.

“After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow… Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care,” voiced Sams.

It’s also noted in the memo that Walker’s account sent money to family members from the Biden family back in 2015, when Joe was still in office as vice president to Barack Obama.

