Hageman: I Still Support Trump!

OAN Geraldyn Berry
11:45 AM PT – Thursday, February 16, 2023
Former President Donald J. Trump has received the support of Representative Harriet Hageman on Wednesday.
Hageman (R-Wyo.) is the attorney who removed former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from Congress last year.
This comes as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has formally entered the race, giving Trump his first GOP opponent.
“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024,” Hageman said.
In 2021, Hageman had declared her candidacy for the open House seat in Wyoming, to which she was endorsed by the 45th president.
The fall congressional campaign for Hageman was launched by Trump’s support.
In May 2022, he also staged a rally in Casper, Wyoming for the congresswoman that drew more than 10,000 supporters.
She was able to unseat Cheney who voted against Trump’s charges of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and for his impeachment following the events on January 6, 2021.
Hageman on Wednesday said that Trump “was one of the best presidents of my lifetime.”
“His policies were great for Wyoming and the Country as a whole. He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us,” Hageman added.