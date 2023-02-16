Hageman: I Still Support Trump!

Wyoming candidate for Governor Harriet Hageman walks on stage to introduce former President Donald Trump at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. The rally is being held to support Harriet Hageman, Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary challenger in Wyoming. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

11:45 AM PT – Thursday, February 16, 2023

Former President Donald J. Trump has received the support of Representative Harriet Hageman on Wednesday.

Hageman (R-Wyo.) is the attorney who removed former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from Congress last year.

This comes as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has formally entered the race, giving Trump his first GOP opponent.

“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024,” Hageman said.

In 2021, Hageman had declared her candidacy for the open House seat in Wyoming, to which she was endorsed by the 45th president.

The fall congressional campaign for Hageman was launched by Trump’s support.

In May 2022, he also staged a rally in Casper, Wyoming for the congresswoman that drew more than 10,000 supporters.

She was able to unseat Cheney who voted against Trump’s charges of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and for his impeachment following the events on January 6, 2021.

Hageman on Wednesday said that Trump “was one of the best presidents of my lifetime.”