Gunman killed during ambush targeting Texas Border Patrol agents amidst flash floods

At the start of the week, a 27-year-old man who was armed with a rifle and wearing tactical gear opened fire on Texas Border Patrol agents, resulting in his death only, according to law enforcement officials.

“Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. All three have gone to the hospital…” the announcement added.

27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda was identified as the shooter killed on Monday morning after he attempted to ambush Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas.

The shooting transpired at a Border Patrol facility, which is situated across the street from McAllen International Airport, prompting the airport to shut down temporarily.

“Due to off-airport safety concerns, vehicles and passengers will not be permitted to enter the terminal or parking lot. Access will remain restricted until further notice,” the city-government announced.

Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement quickly returned fire at Mosqueda, who was “armed with a rifle and a tactical utility vest,” according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The shooter also fired “many dozens” of rounds at the federal building, Rodriguez added.

“This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wrote in an X post.

Rodriguez also noted that law enforcement found an additional rifle and ammunition in Mosqueda’s possession, emphasizing that his motive is currently unclear.

The gunman reportedly had connections to an address in the nearby city of Weslaco, Texas, and had been reported missing just hours before the attack, according to Rodriguez.

The U.S. Border Patrol sector annex supports the operations of the McAllen Station, which is responsible for patrolling 53 miles of the Rio Grande U.S.-Mexico border.

The attack occurred following the devastating Texas flash flooding that has now claimed at least 89 lives.

