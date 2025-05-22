Gunman charged in killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers, Trump says anti-Semitism ‘must end NOW’

A woman holds flowers and an Israeli national flag in a sign of support outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, DC, on May 22, 2025. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

3:00 PM – Thursday, May 22, 2025

The 30-year-old man accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, the Justice Department charged Elias Rodriguez with federal murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members.

Authorities say that Rodriguez confessed to gunning down the couple late on Wednesday. During Rodriguez’s arrest, he was also heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine!” authorities added.

The victims were named by the embassy as Yaron (Aaron) Lischinsky, an evangelical Christian Zionist who was deeply committed to Israel and its people, and Sarah Milgrim, a Jewish American from Overland Park, Kansas.

“Lischinsky was a researcher in the political department of the Israeli Embassy, and Milgrim organized U.S. missions to Israel,” according to ABC News.

Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., explained that the couple had been enjoying a night out before tragic struck. He also added that the two were planning on getting engaged some time in the future.

The two victims were seen leaving an event being held at the museum, when suddenly, a gunman appeared and abruptly gunned them down at around 9 p.m. outside the building, authorities stated.

According to court records, security footage shows suspect Elias Rodriguez strolling across the street toward the two victims as they prepare to leave the area. Rodriguez then allegedly “walked past” the two victims, and quickly “turned to face their backs,” brandishing “a firearm from the area of his waistband.”

Rodriguez fired numerous times at the two Israeli embassy employees before approaching the victims after they had already fallen to the ground. He can be seen leaning over them “with his arm extended, and [then] firing several more times.”

However, the female victim was still alive at the time and attempted to flee the scene by crawling away. Sadly, Rodriguez noticed her attempts to crawl away and then “followed behind her and fired again.” He also reloaded his handgun as the woman began to sit up, and after reloading once more, he shot her again twice — according to police records.

Police recovered 21 fired bullets and a 9mm handgun, according to court documents.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) traced the gun found from the scene and learned that it was acquired by Rodriguez in Illinois back in March 2020.

Rodriguez is suspected of flying from Chicago to Washington, D.C., on May 20th. He openly declared a handgun in his checked bag, according to court filings.

During an interview, he also informed detectives that he had “purchased a ticket to the event at the Museum approximately three hours prior to its commencement,” according to prosecutors.

The Justice Department is now looking into the murders of the two Israeli Embassy employees, labeling them both a terrorist attack and a hate crime, interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced on Thursday. Pirro further stated that the murder charges filed today are “initial,” and that “we will add additional charges as evidence warrants.”

“Antisemitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation’s capital,” Pirro said.

President Donald Trump swiftly condemned the fatal shooting, emphasizing that the attack was driven by hatred and extremist ideology.

“These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” he added.

Rodriguez did not enter a plea and will remain behind bars pending future court hearings. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 18th.

