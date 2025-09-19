Gunfire hits Tegna-owned ABC affiliate days after Jimmy Kimmel show pulled off the air

People stand outside the ABC headquarters on February 24, 2010, in New York, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Katherine Mosack

7:34 PM – Friday, September 19, 2025

An ABC TV station in Sacramento, California, was struck by gunfire days after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and media groups Nexstar and Sinclair pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air “indefinitely.”

On Friday afternoon, video showed at least three bullet holes through a lobby window of the Tegna-owned ABC affiliate. While there were people inside of the building at the time the bullets struck, police have stated that no injuries were reported.

“We haven’t had a lot of attacks on our media partners, and we’d like to keep it that way,” Officer Anthony Gamble of the Sacramento Police Department said. “To those that may have been responsible for this, and I hope you see this, we’re not going to stop looking for you. This is unacceptable behavior. It’s not going to be tolerated in Sacramento,” he added.

Officials are classifying the incident as a drive-by shooting, as it seems a vehicle drove by the building, fired, and then drove off.

No information has been released regarding a suspect or a motive.

“While details are still limited, importantly all of our employees are safe and unharmed,” said Molly McMahon, a spokesperson for ABC’s parent company, Tegna. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees.” The incident comes days after “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was pulled from ABC due to remarks Kimmel made regarding the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

