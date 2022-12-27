Greg Abbott slams the White House

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition’s monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 11:13 AM PT – Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Governor Greg Abbott slammed the White House for their criticism of him sending migrants to Washington D.C.

Around 140 migrants arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ house on Christmas Eve. The migrants were sent there by the Texas Division of Emergency Management which is under directive from Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

The Republican governor has periodically sent migrants to other locations to provide some relief for his border communities. The Lone Star State’s borders are currently seeing a record number of migrant crossings under the Biden administration’s federal border policies, which Abbott labeled as “reckless.”

The White House criticized Abbott on Sunday, labelling what he did a “cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt.”

“The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief.” Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott said in a statement. “Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border, something they continue failing to do.”

Eze went on to explain that the migrants who were bused had “willingly chose to go” and had “signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple locations upon boarding that they agreed on the destination.”

The southern border has seen a record number of migrant crossings lately, with border towns being the most heavily affected. Towns such as El Paso were forced to declare a state of emergency due to the high volume of migrants they are seeing.