Greg Abbott Fires Back At Jasmine Crockett Over Wheelchair Remarks: ‘Nothing To Sell But Hate’

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:19 AM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has fired back at Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett after she went after him for being in a wheelchair, citing that the Democrats have “nothing to sell but hate.”

The outlandish Texas Democrat lawmaker was slammed after she called Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels” on Saturday during a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles, California.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday night, the Texas Governor, who has been in a wheelchair since 1984 when a tree fell on his back in a freak accident, put the comments aside.

“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it,” he told host Sean Hannity. “It’s one reason why Texas is going to remain red.”

Crockett represents the Lone Star State’s 30th Congressional District, which covers parts of Dallas County and Tarrant County. Dallas County voted for Harris in 2024 by 60% to 39%, while Tarrant County went to Trump by 52% to 48%.

However, the firebrand Democrat responded to criticism she received on social media, saying that the comments had nothing to do with Abbott’s disability.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition — I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors,” she wrote in a statement on X. “Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries.” She branded the argument “another distraction,” adding, “Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”

The Texas Democrat made the outlandish comments about Abbott at a dinner over the weekend.

“We in these hot-ass Texas streets, honey,” she said. “Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey,” she went on.

Her comments caused an immediate backlash, with Representative Randy Weber (R-Texas) introducing a resolution to censure Crockett immediately on Tuesday.

The resolution branded Crockett’s remarks “unbecoming of a Member of Congress” and “discriminatory in nature.”

Crockett recently made other headlines, after calling for a “Global day of action” against Elon Musk’s Tesla company.

She also mocked Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as having a “bad built, bleach blonde, butch body” during an Oversight Committee hearing last year.

