Greenland and Denmark envoys launch ‘Not for Sale’ defense on Capitol Hill

(L-Top) Aircraft carrying Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Nuuk, Greenland on January 7, 2025. (Photo by EMIL STACH/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-bottom) Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) on December 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives to a closed door briefing on January 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:25 PM – Thursday, January 8, 2026

Greenlandic and Danish officials stood firm on Capitol Hill this Thursday, delivering a flat “not for sale” message to U.S. lawmakers. The delegation aimed to shut down any further discussion regarding President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that the United States should purchase the Arctic territory.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the day before that he will meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week to address the administration’s renewed interest in acquiring Greenland.

The urgent diplomatic meeting, requested by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, follows a period of heightened tension where the White House didn’t publicly rule out military force to secure the Arctic island.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that “utilizing the U.S. military is always an option” to secure Greenland, describing the island as a “national security priority” to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. Additionally, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller later questioned Denmark’s historical claim to Greenland and suggested that no one would militarily challenge a U.S. takeover.

While Rubio told reporters that acquiring the territory has “always been the president’s intent,” he has since shifted the tone toward diplomacy and purchase. Despite this, leaders in Copenhagen and Nuuk maintained their stance that Greenland is not for sale, arguing that any attempt at a takeover would jeopardize the NATO alliance and international law.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) has also since declared that Denmark and Greenland are entitled to decline any U.S. negotiations regarding the island’s status.

Wicker made his remarks after a bipartisan congressional meeting with Greenland’s representative to the U.S. and Canada, Jacob Isbosethsen, and Danish Ambassador Jesper Møller Sørensen.

“That’s their prerogative, and they’re right, and they’ve made that very, very clear to us,” he told reporters.

Wicker also emphasized that he would personally advise President Trump to prioritize more pressing global threats from Russia, China, or Iran rather than straining relations with Greenland.

“That’s my message to the President of the United States: I think our intention should be on those very, very serious issues,” he said. “And when we have a discussion with allies, and they’ve made their position very, very clear, as friends, I think it is incumbent on us to honor the wishes of our very, very close allies.”

Isbosethsen delivered a direct message on behalf of the semiautonomous Danish territory.

“Greenland is not for sale. I think our Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and our Foreign Minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, have made it very, very clear. Our country belongs to the Greenlandic people,” Isbosethsen said. “Greenland is a very proud people. It’s a very, very proud country, and we are part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and we are very proud of that, and we are very proud to contribute to the Western Alliance and to be a NATO alliance partner, together with our friends from Denmark and the United States,” he added.

Sørensen also emphasized Denmark’s willingness to deepen security cooperation with the U.S.

“The core of what we have discussed is that we have ample opportunities to strengthen our relationship within the existing structures, and we intend to work on that,” he said.

Separately, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) indicated that a war powers resolution targeting Greenland would soon be introduced, alongside similar measures for Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria. The Senate advanced a distinct war powers resolution concerning Venezuela on Thursday, according to The Hill.

However, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said she had not been involved in those discussions, and Wicker declined to comment when asked by the press whether he would support such a measure.

“I’m really expecting, after the dust settles on this particular portion of the issue, I think there will be some agreements that will be mutually beneficial to not only to our people, but also to NATO, and the people of the world who believe in honoring international law, and living peacefully under democracies,” Wicker said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!