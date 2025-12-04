Grand Jury declines to indict Letitia James for the second time

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the National Action Network (NAN) Annual Thanksgiving Feeding event in Harlem, New York City, on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:50 PM – Thursday, December 4, 2025

The federal grand jury has opted to not reindict New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, following the dismissal of her initial indictment by a federal judge 10 days prior.

On Thursday, a panel of grand jurors declined to reindict James. Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, called the grand jury’s decision a “decisive rejection of a case that should never have existed in the first place.”

“A federal court threw this case out after President Trump illegally installed a U.S. Attorney to file baseless charges against Attorney General James that career prosecutors refused to bring. This should be the end of this case,” Lowell said. “If they continue, undeterred by a court ruling and a grand jury’s rejection of the charges, it will be a shocking assault on the rule of law and a devastating blow to the integrity of our justice system.”

While the surfacing news is seen as a victory for James, for now, some officials and insiders have suggested that she refrain from celebrating so soon, as the Justice Department may attempt to seek the indictment once more — for a third time.

James was initially indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on October 9, 2025. The two counts were brought forward by acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan.

It was thrown out on November 24th by U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie, who ruled that Halligan was improperly appointed to her position and had “no lawful authority” to bring the charges.

